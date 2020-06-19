Wirecard CEO resigns

A day after Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY,OTCPK:WRCDF) delayed its 2019 annual report due to a missing $2.1B in cash, the company announces that CEO Markus Braun has resigned, effective immediately.

James Freis, former director of FinCEN, will serve as interim CEO. Freis will also serve as head of compliance.

Braun, who took Wirecard's reins in 2002, is the company's largest shareholder.

Wirecard shares dropped as much as 71% in Frankfurt on Thursday after the company delayed its filing for the fourth time after auditors were unable to find the cash balances in some trust accounts.