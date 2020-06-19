LiveXLive Media lower 6% on FY21 guidance

Jun. 19, 2020 7:51 AM ETLVOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) expects FY21 revenue at $61M-$67M from FY20 revenue of $38.7M. FY21 consensus revenue of $62.22M.
  • FY21 annualized contribution margin of 30% - 35% of revenue, an improvement of over 100% Y/Y. FY20 contribution margin of $5.9M (+132% Y/Y).
  • FY21 adjusted operating loss of $2.5M - $5M from FY20 adjusted operating loss of $12.6M.
  • FY21 Capex which principally include internally capitalized labor costs supporting the growth of its music platform, in the range of $3M-$5M.
  • Expects to livestream over 100 music festivals and events, an increase of over 140% Y/Y.
  • Shares -6% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.