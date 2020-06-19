LiveXLive Media lower 6% on FY21 guidance
Jun. 19, 2020 7:51 AM ETLVOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) expects FY21 revenue at $61M-$67M from FY20 revenue of $38.7M. FY21 consensus revenue of $62.22M.
- FY21 annualized contribution margin of 30% - 35% of revenue, an improvement of over 100% Y/Y. FY20 contribution margin of $5.9M (+132% Y/Y).
- FY21 adjusted operating loss of $2.5M - $5M from FY20 adjusted operating loss of $12.6M.
- FY21 Capex which principally include internally capitalized labor costs supporting the growth of its music platform, in the range of $3M-$5M.
- Expects to livestream over 100 music festivals and events, an increase of over 140% Y/Y.
- Shares -6% premarket.