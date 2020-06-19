Two Philippine banks that were said to be holding $2.1B for Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) (OTCPK:WCAGY) say they don't have the money and that documents claiming the existence of accounts at the banks were falsified.

In Frankfurt trading, Wirecard shares continue to slide, falling 40% .

The Philippine banks, BPI and BDO, said that Wirecard isn't a client.

The German fintech delayed its 2019 results on Thursday after its auditor refused to sign off on its statements because it couldn't find €1.9B ($2.1B) of cash balances in some trust accounts.

Meanwhile Wirecard's Braun raises the possibility that the company has been a victim of fraud. "At present it cannot be ruled out that Wirecard has become the aggrieved party in a case of fraud of considerable proportions," he said.

Previously: Wirecard CEO resigns (June 19)