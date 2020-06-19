Bank of America reiterates an Underperform rating on At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) on caution over the sustainability of comparable sales growth for the rest of the year as stimulus fades from the picture.

"We also see risk from: 1) high leverage; 2) relatively high exposure to states with rising COVID-19 cases (34% of stores); 3) concern over execution in HOME’s new omni-channel platform which was rolled out at a significantly accelerated pace; and 4) shares now trading back to preCOVID-19 levels," runs down analyst Curtis Nagle on the bearish case on At Home.

Bank of America sets a price objective of $5.00 vs. the average sell-side PT of $5.17 to rep downside potential of 36%.

Shares of HOME are up 0.39% premarket to $7.80.

