Hyliion and Tortoise Acquisition announce merger

Hyliion to merge with Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SHLL) and will be named Hyliion Holdings and remain on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol “HYLN.”

Pro forma implied market capitalization of the combined company over $1.5B.

The merger will drive Hyliion’s corporate expansion and further the development and commercialization of its powertrain solutions, with the support of the company’s robust network of industry partners.

The transaction is expected to close in 3Q2020.

Thomas Healy will continue as CEO of the combined company and will be joined by Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s Vince Cubbage and Stephen Pang in a newly formed board of directors.

The company will receive $560M of proceeds from an upsized $325M PIPE, along with cash held in trust assuming no public shareholders of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. exercise their redemption rights at closing and it will be used to accelerate product commercialization, product production, operational growth and for general corporate purposes.