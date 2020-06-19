MediPharm Labs' (OTCQX:MEDIF) Australian subsidiary has entered into an agreement to supply pharmaceutical-quality (GMP certified), formulated cannabis oil products to VIVO Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF) unit, Beacon Medical Australia Pty. Ltd. for further distribution under its own branding.

The agreement has an initial term of one year, subject to renewal.

MediPharm Labs Australia has also received a large shipment of 35,000 GMP units of formulated finished products and a large volume of bulk oil from its Barrie, Ontario facility to support commencement of sales revenue.