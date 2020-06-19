Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) confirms it will lay off 25%, or ~650 of its 2,600 employees in Canada and the U.S. starting on Monday, as it prepares for more modest growth in oil demand.

The company says its workforce will total 2,100, including 1,900 employees and 200 contractors.

This is the company's second major workforce reduction in a little over a year, after a 15% cut, or ~470 jobs, in February 2019.

Ovintiv has slashed Q2 capital spending by $500M and cut the number of operated rigs to seven from 23, reflecting its expectation of future activity levels.