Digitimes sources say that TSMC (NYSE:TSM) will enter production later this month using 5nm process tech for Apple's custom A14 processor and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 modem.

The components will reportedly both appear in the 5G iPhone lineup slated for this fall. Note that previous reports from Nikkei Asian Review and noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the 5G iPhones would have Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55.

In January, Digitimes reported that TSMC would enter volume production for Apple's iPhone in Q2 and devote as much as two-thirds of its 5nm capacity to the line.

Last week, the publication said TSMC's 3nm project remains on schedule for H2 2022 volume production. The schedule could lead to an Apple-designed A16 chip using the process.