Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) says it received a letter of resignation from board member Tianruo Pu.
Following Pu's resignation, both the Audit Committee and the Special Committee now consist of only Sean Shao and Wai Yuen Chong, with Sean Shao serving as chairman.
Naturally, shares of Luckin are up 3.03% in premarket trading to $4.08 as the stock continues to attract attention. Over on Robinhood, the number of users holding Luckin is still near a high despite a potential Nasdaq delisting. Per RH's chart below, interest picked up just about the time the news became more alarming.