Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it has launched a board-led review of its heritage management processes, as the backlash grows over the destruction of two 46,000-year-old sacred caves.

Rio says the review will focus on events leading up to the blasts at Juukan Gorge, as well as the company's internal procedures and communications with the traditional owners of the land, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.

The review will be conducted by independent non-executive director Michael L'Estrange and will start immediately, with a final report expected by October.

Rio's initial apology was seen as insufficient and has raised questions about the company's governance and leadership; CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques was silent on the incident until last week.