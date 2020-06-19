Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) provides business updates.

Citing COVID-19 uncertainties and its economic impact, the Company does not currently plan to re-open its retail treatment centers, re-initiate its retail treatment center expansion plans, or plan to ship orders to U.S. customers or its international distributor.

As a result, Obalon does not expect to report any meaningful revenue for the foreseeable future.

As treatment with the Obalon Balloon System is currently not covered by private or public health insurance resulting in slow commercial adoption of the product and the procedure, the Company is initiating efforts to explore obtaining third-party payor reimbursement and coverage for the system.

The Company is taking further steps to significantly reduce expenses, by downsizing the organization to only essential personnel.

On June 16, 2020, the Company reached a settlement with the plaintiffs in its ongoing securities class action litigation, and they intend to submit a final settlement agreement for court approval.