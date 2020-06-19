There is an interesting shakeup in the world of autonomous vehicles. Per a mutual press announcement today, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) have put their cooperation agreement for autonomous driving on hold.

"Following extensive review, the two companies have arrived at a mutual and amicable agreement to concentrate on their existing development paths - which may also include working with current or new partners. Both explicitly wished to emphasise that cooperation may be resumed at a later date and that the two organisations' underlying approach to matters such as safety and customer benefits in the field of automated driving remains highly compatible."

BMW says it's pushing ahead on autonomous tech with existing partners like Intel, Mobileye and Ansys, while Mercedes says it's "sounding out" new partners outside the auto sector.

The search for a new partner by Mercedes sounds a bit intriguing and could be of interest to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as it maps out its own self-driving car platform.