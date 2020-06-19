Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) will host a conference call on Monday, June 29, at 1:00 pm ET to provide more details on its post hoc analyses of the failed Phase 3 TRILOGY 1 study evaluating CaPre (omega-3 phospholipid) for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia (high levels of triglycerides in the blood).

It also will update investors on its plan to unblind and report results from a second Phase 3, TRILOGY 2, that was originally supposed to be released in mid-February. It delayed the release to allow time for FDA guidance on efficacy analyses, confirmed that will be based on the full intent-to-treat population.