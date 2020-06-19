Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste estimates that Kimco Realty's (NYSE:KIM) stake in Albertsons Companies (ACI) is now worth ~$850M based on next week's potential IPO.

Raises price target to $13 from $10.50; Kimco closed at $13.33 on Thursday.

Expects KIM will use proceeds for debt reduction, as well as potential acquisitions, redevelopment, and stock buybacks.

Believes the Albertsons monetization increases the prospects for fully reinstating the dividend after COVID-19 as the board considers such a move in H2 2020.

Earlier this month, Kimco received $156.1M from Albertsons after the supermarket chain repurchased stock using proceeds from a convertible preferred stock sale.

