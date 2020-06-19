Citing increased competitive pressure, Goldman Sachs downgrades Slack (NYSE:WORK) from Neutral to Sell with a $30 price target.
The firm says that Microsoft Teams will "try and leverage its packaging within Office 365 to drive increased adoption, thus creating the potential for a more competitive environment."
Goldman also sees higher risk of churn for Slack in the next 12 months due to the company's exposure to small and mid-sized businesses, which are cutting back spending due to macro uncertainties.
WORK shares are down 2.7% pre-market to $33.28. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating and a Neutral SA Author's rating.
