Oppenheimer has a favorable view of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH).

"WH's heavy exposure to the economy/mid-scale segments positions it well to be one of the first in its industry to recover from the COVID slowdown. Wyndham caters to leisure, drive-to customers and has minimal group business. Already, RevPAR across the economy and mid-scale segments are down just 30% and 40%-plus, respectively, vs. luxury, which is down 80%- plus."

The firm also notes that WH's booking windows continue to increase and weekend occupancy in states with less onerous restrictions has recovered nicely, including a full weekend occupancy at the Wyndham Grand in Clearwater Beach.

Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on WH and price target of $55, nearly level with the average sell-side PT of $55.64.