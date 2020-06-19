The FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Ovid Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:OVID) OV101 (gaboxadol) for the treatment of Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic condition characterized by a variety of signs and symptoms, including delayed development, intellectual disability, speech impairment, problems with movement and balance, seizures, sleep disorders and anxiety.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.

With this designation, the company may be eligible to receive a priority review voucher from the FDA.