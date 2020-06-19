Foreign investors are getting back into U.S. corporate bonds, pushing yield on higher quality debt to new record lows, and reversing a retreat in February.

Their purchases of U.S. corporate debt almost doubled to $11.6B in April vs. $6.5B in March, according to the most recent government data.

That compares with a $20B retreat in February, when fears of COVID-19 started to take hold in markets.

U.S. fund managers and bankers observe that foreign investors continued the buying trend through May and June, and as a result, U.S. firms have been able to raise large amounts of debt to tide them through the pandemic-induced recession.

The demand comes along with the Fed's monetary easing efforts (and bond purchase programs), which helped push an index of investment-grade bond yields to an all-time low of 2.23% on Thursday, according to ICE Data Services.

The previous low, before the COVID-19 outbreak, had been 2.26%. Yield peaked at 4.7% in March.

Even with the decline in yields, the returns from U.S. corporate bonds still exceed other markets around the globe, especially for longer-dated debt, which is less common outside of the U.S.

The increased demand is also being helped by the lower cost of hedging, which investors do to reduce the risk of currency swings that would hurt their returns when they convert U.S. dollar-denominated debt back into other currencies.

After the Fed slashed U.S. interest rates as part of its huge stimulus program, the cost of entering derivatives contracts also fell, bringing down the cost of hedging currency risk "dramatically," Logan Miller, a credit strategist at Wells Fargo Securities told the Financial Times.

Read SA contributor Ploutos's take on the corporate bond rally.

ETFs: LQD, CORP, QLTA, USIG