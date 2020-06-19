+13%

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM reports continued record growth in audience and viewership for its rapidly expanding portfolio of advertising-based streaming entertainment networks.

In May 2020, monthly active viewers reached ~13.2M monthly active ad-supported viewers across digital networks distributed via linear Free Ad-supported TV and advertising video on demand up over 38% from 9.7M in March 2020, and +193% from October, 2019.

FAST linear channel delivery reached ~10.4M monthly active viewers across nine live channels across the company’s partner base.

AVOD channel delivery reached ~2.8M monthly unique viewers across six streaming channels on partners including Tubi, Stirr, Xumo, and others.

Source: Press Release