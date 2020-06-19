Dalian iron ore futures conclude a seventh consecutive weekly gain, as spot prices stayed near 10-month highs supported by strong demand underpinned by China's infrastructure development push to support the economy.

Iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed 0.7% this week to 768 yuan/metric ton ($108.55), up 34% YTD.

Iron ore inventories at China' 45 major ports fell for the ninth straight week to 106M metric tons, according to the Mysteel consultancy.

But iron ore's rally lost steam late in the week, with the seasonal weakness in domestic steel demand and a new coronavirus outbreak causing caution.

While Chinese officials claim Beijing has brought its latest outbreak under control, a case in Tianjin, home to some steel mills, has been reported.

Potentially relevant tickers include RIO, BHP, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY