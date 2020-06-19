Progenity (PROG) has priced its IPO of ~6.7M common shares at $15.00 per share. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.0M shares. Closing date is June 23.

Trading on the Nasdaq Global Market commences today.

The San Diego, CA-based molecular testing services provider's lineup consists of a non-invasive prenatal test for fetal chromosomal disorders, an expanded carrier screen (preconception or early in pregnancy) for genetic diseases, a hereditary cancer screen, a prenatal test for monogenic disease and a portfolio of anatomic and molecular pathology tests.