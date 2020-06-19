Fox higher as bear sees ad-recovery light
Jun. 19, 2020 9:24 AM ETFox Corporation (FOXA)FOX, FOXABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Fox is higher premarket (FOX +2%, FOXA +3.5%) after one of its only bears upgraded shares.
- Macquarie is the newest firm to see improved advertising from the spring slump, and has boosted Fox to Neutral from Underperform.
- Advertising has gotten "a little better at the local station level," and there are tailwinds to be seen from political ad season as well as the potential comeback of live sports, the firm says.
- But it would be a "blow" to the top line in the near term if either college football or pro football don't come back (still an open question).
- The firm's raised its price target on FOXA to $31 from $22, seeing 7% upside.
- While the Street overall is Neutral on the stock, Seeking Alpha authors are Very Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Bullish.