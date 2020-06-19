Gordon Haskett's Chuck Grom says today's consumer behavioral shifts toward digital adoption and home investing have staying power beyond the current quarter and should provide a strong lift for Wayfair (NYSE:W).

"While W has formally referenced a ~$300.0 billion TAM for the U.S. Home category in its presentations, when you consider another $100.0 billion for the balance of North America, and a European market that is similar in scope . . . Wayfair's TAM in totality is closer to $800.0 billion," calculates Grom.

On the logistical side, Grom says while there is more building to be done over time by the online retailer, after "years of overinvesting" to build out logistics, 2020 will be a year for Wayfair to further grow into its footprint and leverage past investments on this front. Natural efficiencies from scale building is anticipated.

For Wayfair investors, the pathway to positive EBITDA is in sight and over the long-term adjusted EBITDA growth of 8% to 10% is the target.

Gordon Haskett keeps a Buy rating on Wayfair and hikes its price target to $250 to match the Street high.