AMC is placing a big bet on consumers coming out in force next month.

AMC (AMC +8% ) is popping after announcing postmarket Thursday that all of its approximately 600 theaters will be open by July 24, with 450 opening July 15.

IMAX (IMAX +1.4% ) was boosted by the news, as was Disney (DIS +1.2% ). All AMC cinemas will be operating for the release of Disney’s "Mulan". (Disney also caught a price target boost to $118 from Wells Fargo.)

This is a big bet by the company on consumer appetite for entertainment over concerns about COVID-19 and public gatherings. Look for this to be taken into account in economists’ models on consumer confidence next month. Michigan preliminary May consumer sentiment came in at 78.9 and could reach late-March levels near 90 in July’s early measure.

AMC is so confident that people will come and it will first show classic films and past blockbusters; in a sense front-running Hollywood releases and production.

"During the weeks leading up to new major theatrical releases, AMC will be showing popular repertory titles made available from its studio partners," the company said. "Those titles and ticket price information will be announced prior to reopening."

What engenders such confidence on the part of AMC? It may be from a very different sector: airlines. Many of the safety measures AMC highlights for its reopening – lower capacity to free up seats, sanitizing procedures, contactless ticketing – are more analogous to flying than going out to dinner. Successful implementations by airlines, so far, looks like it can be translated to the movie experience.

Like airlines keeping middle seats free, in its phase 1, AMC will operate at 30% capacity and "will block out every other row in non-recliner auditoriums" (nobody kicking your seat). Full seat could come by Thanksgiving.

Where AMC diverges for airlines is masks, which it won’t require, but says guests are "strongly encouraged to wear" and will sell for $1. It’s basically punting to state and local authorities, which seems reasonable as ushers don’t have the authority that flight attendants and pilots do.

Investors appear to share AMC’s confidence if you look at how well the stock has held up during a time when the business was shut down completely. AMC was off 55% from its 52-week high, but only 27% off the year-to-date high before today’s jump.