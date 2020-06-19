Alithya down 4% after earnings report
- Shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) -4% slides after reporting earnings this morning.
- Q4 highlights: Revenues increased 0.7% Y/Y to C$73.2M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of C$2.0M (-9.6%).
- Net loss of C$34.0M, which includes an impairment of C$28.0M, in the context of COVID-19 and the consolidation of the Company's tradenames.
- Gross Margin were 28.6% vs. a 29.3% year ago.
- SG&A increased 6.8% Y/Y to C$21.5M.
- Net bank borrowing reached $26.9M (+210% Y/Y) as of March 31, 2020.
- Outlook: Management is very cautions with its outlook in the context of the pandemic. Alithya says that the company is focused on its 3-5-year strategic plan which sets as a goal to become a North-American digital transformation leader, with the ambition of doubling the Company's size during this period.
