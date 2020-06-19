JinkoSolar (JKS +0.4% ) says it will appeal the German court decision that third-party cell technology contained in some of the company's modules infringes a patent held by Hanwha Q Cells.

JinkoSolar also will challenge the Hanwha patent's validity at the European Patent Office.

The company says the scope and impact of the ruling is limited to Germany and relates only to third-party cells included in older versions of its modules which are no longer in production.

Earlier this month, the U.S. International Trade Commission affirmed a trade judge's findings that the company's products do not infringe the Hanwha Q Cells patent.