Micron's price target raised on 'overdone' DRAM concerns

Citing the "overdone" concerns over a DRAM downturn, Wells Fargo raises the company's price target by $10 to $65 and maintains an Overweight rating.

Analyst Aaron Rakers writes that industry checks "point to only a moderate (1-2 week) server DRAM inventory build."

Wells Fargo has a "continued positive view on overall server DRAM content growth" and sees "continued signs of a smartphone recovery."

Upcoming catalyst: Micron will report fiscal Q3 results on June 29. Consensus estimates expect $5.31B in revenue and $0.76 EPS.

Related: Last month, Micron hiked its Q3 revenue guidance from $4.6-5.2B to $5.2-5.4B.