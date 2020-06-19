Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) opened a new integrated digital print and distribution facility in Phoenix, Arizona, combining DTG2Go’s digital print business with Delta Apparel’s own supply of garments.

The new facility, expected to open in August, provides the expanded capacity needed for DTG2Go to meet the growing demands for its digital print model.

The Phoenix facility will increase DTG2Go’s footprint to eight digital printing locations across the US.

Following an April Y/Y sales increase of over 25%, DTG2Go’s May sales accelerated 32% Y/Y.

DLA says that ~40% of the increase in orders received in the quarter to date is attributable to onboarding new customers to the DTG2Go platform.

