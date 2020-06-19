PermRock Royalty Trust says no monthly cash distribution for June

Jun. 19, 2020 9:54 AM ETPermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)PRTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT +0.3%) announced that there will be no monthly cash distribution for the month of June, similar to April and May 2020.
  • The net profits calculation was based upon production in April and include $79,552.27 in net profits income, which will be used to cover Trust administrative expenses.
  • Boaz Energy reported Capital expenditures of $0.19M in the current month. These expenditures were related to drilling and completion operations on non-operated properties in Crane County. Boaz Energy previously held back funds to cover future capital obligations and expenses.
