PermRock Royalty Trust says no monthly cash distribution for June
Jun. 19, 2020 9:54 AM ETPermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)PRTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT +0.3%) announced that there will be no monthly cash distribution for the month of June, similar to April and May 2020.
- The net profits calculation was based upon production in April and include $79,552.27 in net profits income, which will be used to cover Trust administrative expenses.
- Boaz Energy reported Capital expenditures of $0.19M in the current month. These expenditures were related to drilling and completion operations on non-operated properties in Crane County. Boaz Energy previously held back funds to cover future capital obligations and expenses.