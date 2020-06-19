Vale Canada (VALE -0.3% ) and Sumitomo Metal Mining sign definitive agreements for the sale of a 20% stake of PT Vale Indonesia to Indonesia's state-owned Inalum; for its share, Vale says it will receive ~$290M.

After the deal closes, Inalum will have acquired 20% of PT Vale shares, while Vale owns 44.3% and Sumitomo Metal will have a 15% stake.

Vale has been restarting mines in recent days that were shuttered due to coronavirus concerns, including at its Itabira complex in Brazil and at Voisey's Bay in Canada.