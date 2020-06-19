Nokia (NOK +0.2% ) has completed a successful trial of 5G over C-band spectrum, and pronounced itself ready to deploy solutions ahead of a key spectrum auction in December.

The FCC is set to auction airwaves in the C-band (midband satellite spectrum, from 3.4 GHz to 4.2 GHz) to be cleared by satellite firms for redeployment in 5G networks. (Companies in the space like Intelsat (OTCPK:INTEQ), SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) and Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY) have sought a big payout for relinquishing those airwaves).

Nokia announced it completed a set of over-the-air 5G New Radio trials using the spectrum in Dallas; those tests achieved stable peak throughput of over 1 Gbps.

After December's auction, network deployments in C-band are expected in the first half of 2021.