Comcast (CMCSA +1.4% ) is extending its offer of free public Wi-Fi access for all, throughout the rest of the year.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the company had opened up its 1.5M Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots for access to anyone (including noncustomers). That access now runs through the end of 2020.

“We saw a huge jump in usage after we opened up our public hotspots, and we’re excited to keep them open through the end of the year as the nation begins taking steps to reopen,” says Xfinity's Dana Strong.

The company yesterday extended a free promotion for its low-cost Internet Essentials service through the end of the year as well.