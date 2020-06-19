Stocks jump early; oil tops $40/barrel

Stocks are rallying early on, led by energy as oil prices topped $40 per barrel.

The S&P 500 is up 0.87% , the Dow is climbing 0.8% and the Nasdaq is gaining 1% .

WTI futures (CL1:COM +3.6%) are up to $40.22/barrel and up more than 10% on the week as optimism about reopening economies spurring demand continues. The Energy sector is up 2.2%.

The broader market saw a small spike very late yesterday and overnight got the trigger it needed in the form of a report from Bloomberg that said China plans to accelerate purchases of American farm goods to comply with the Phase One trade deal and EU leaders starting negotiations on a stimulus package.

All 11 S&P sectors are higher. Materials are following energy on the leaderboard, up 1.6% . DuPont (DD +3.9% ) is up the most among those issues.

In the Tech sector, chips are shining again, led by Micron (MU +4.3%). Apple (AAPL +0.8%) gained on another price target boost.