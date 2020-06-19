The S&P's energy sector (XLE +2.1% ) leads the market higher in the early going, as U.S. crude (CL1:COM) climbs above $40/bbl with traders hopeful that global fuel demand will rebound more quickly than anticipated.

July WTI +3.6% to $40.23/bbl; August Brent +2.6% to $42.62/bbl.

Five of the top 10 gainers on the S&P 500 are oil and gas names: MPC +6.2% , OXY +5.3% , DVN +4.9% , EOG +4.3% , NBL +4.2% .

Oil prices have rallied after OPEC reported high compliance with production cuts in May, and laggards Iraq and Kazakhstan pledged better compliance with cuts.

And the supply cuts are coinciding with a rebound in fuel consumption as the world economy reopens for business.

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, GUSH, BGR, ERX, BNO