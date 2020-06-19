American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) reports mixed Q4 results that beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS.

Q4 highlights: Total revenue were $29.27M (+11.4% Y/Y).

Segment sales: Subscription fees $6.3M (+64% Y/Y); License fees $1.1M (-37%); Professional services $11.5M (+16%) and Maintenance $10.40M (-4%).

Cloud Services Annual Contract Value (ACV) increased ~53% to $26.4M.

Adjusted EBITDA $3.9M (+11%).

Cash and and investments of ~$94.7M, and no debt as of April 30, 2020.

Allan Dow, CEO and president of American Software: "With our cloud-first strategy firmly in place, we expect the percentage of recurring revenue to continue to trend higher in the future".

Shares (AMSWA -10.5% )

