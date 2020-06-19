Petrobras (PBR +0.1% ) says it has started the process of selling four offshore oil fields in shallow waters off the coast of the Brazil's Ceara state.

The four fields, located ~130 ft. beneath the surface, produce an average of 4.2K bbl/day of oil and 76.9K cm/day of natural gas from nine fixed platforms.

Earlier this week, Petrobras resumed plans to unload its remaining stake in top Brazilian gas station operator Petrobras Distribuidora, but the company said it had not determined the amount of the stake to be negotiated or the ideal structure of any transaction.

The sale plans are part of the company's program of selling off non-core assets to reduce its debt.