CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY +7.1% ) perks up, albeit on below-average volume, on the heels of new data from a previously completed open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), an autoimmune disorder characterized by the progressive destruction of the liver's bile ducts. The results were presented virtually at Digestive Disease Week.

PBC patients who failed to respond adequately to standard-of-care ursodeoxycholic acid were randomized to receive either 2 mg, 5/10 mg or 10 mg of seladelpar over a one-year period.

58% of the patients in the 5/10 mg arm and 93% of those in the 10 mg arm experienced "substantial improvement" in pruritis (itchy skin). About half of the patients experienced disrupted sleep due to pruritis. Of these, 81% in the 5/10 mg arm and 78% in the 10 mg arm experienced "improvements" in sleep.

Development of seladelpar, an orally available PPARδ agonist, has been challenging. In June 2019, it reported unsuccessful results in a mid-stage NASH study. In November, it decided to suspend clinical trials due to a potential safety signal (hepatitis). A month later, it disclosed that it was committed to terminating all ongoing studies considering the cost to maintain the trials given the time to respond to FDA requests for more information. In mid-December, it announced that it cut 60% of its workforce as it explored strategic alternatives. Shares rebounded last month on the news that an independent panel of experts unanimously agreed that there was no evidence of seladelpar-related liver injury in the NASH trial. The company said it planned to "re-engage" with the FDA about the panel's findings and the possible resumption of clinical studies.