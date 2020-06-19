Speaking to Politico, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) president Brad Smith says antitrust regulators in the U.S. and Europe should discuss app stores that take advantage of developers.

Smith: "They impose requirements that increasingly say there is only one way to get on to our platform and that is to go through the gate that we ourselves have created. In some cases they create a very high price per toll -- in some cases 30% of your revenue has to go to the toll keeper."

Smith notes that some app stores today have a higher barrier to access than Windows did when found guilty of antitrust violations two decades ago.

Microsoft confirmed to Bloomberg that Smith was referring to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Developers on the App Store must give Apple a 15-30% cut of any app subscription.

Earlier this week, the EU opened antitrust investigations into Apple's App Store and Apple Pay practices following complaints from Spotify and Rakuten.

Next week, Apple kicks off its annual WWDC developer conference.