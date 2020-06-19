Fed’s Rosengren signals need for more fiscal, monetary support

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren says U.S. efforts to contain COVID-19 haven’t been “particularly successful” and that will hamper the U.S. economic recovery.

“I expect the unemployment rate to still be at double-digit levels at the end of the year, given what are likely to be persistent economic headwinds from the pandemic over the second half of the year,” Rosengren says. “And my own more pessimistic forecast does not fully incorporate the challenges of a second wave of the virus”.

Rosengren has previously warned of double-digit unemployment through 2020.

To help, “more support is likely to be needed from both monetary and fiscal policy,” he says.

Rosengren is speaking at an online event organized by the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell told lawmakers in two days of testimony this week that more fiscal stimulus from Congress would likely be needed to aid in the recovery, something he has repeatedly highlighted.