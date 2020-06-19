If there is an NFL season this fall, there's bad news today for Dish Network subscribers.

Dish Network (DISH +1.3% ) and its Sling TV removed NFL Network and NFL RedZone, after Dish and the NFL couldn't come to a distribution agreement.

That means the loss of all 65 preseason games, as well as exclusive regular-season games and the two networks' heavy slate of nongame content.

NFL said: “While NFL Media remains committed to negotiating an agreement and has offered terms consistent with those in place with other distributors, DISH has not agreed."

Dish said: "The NFL is asking for a rate increase that is simply unacceptable especially during this uncertain time in professional sports. We don’t think this is fair for you to have to pay more for the same content you get today and that is why we are fighting hard to keep your TV bill as low as possible.”