Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is up 4.26% in morning trading after CarMax pointed to improving recent trends earlier today.

From CarMax's FQ1 report: "Sales have progressively improved since hitting a trough in early April; comparable store used unit sales for the two weeks ended June 14 were within 10% of last year’s sales, with many stores generating positive comparable stores sales."

Vroom is the top gainer in the auto dealership sector today. Shares stand at $47.50 vs. the post-IPO range of $38.46 to $59.00.