The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issues a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for Equitrans Midstream's (ETRN +2.1% ) Mountain Valley pipeline extension into North Carolina.

The 75-mile Southgate extension, which would further extend the natural gas from MVP's initial West Virginia and southwest Pennsylvania markets, is being developed even as the signature project, the $5.2B Mountain Valley Pipeline, has yet to be completed due to legal challenges and a stop-work order by FERC.

Equitrans said this week that it expected the MVP, which is ~90% complete, to be in service in early 2021.