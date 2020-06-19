JPMorgan keeps an Underweight rating on Tesla (TSLA +0.1% ), while nudging the price target up to $275 from $240.

"We see Tesla as by far the most overvalued stock in our coverage group (apart from Hertz, which we also rate Underweight and for which we previously withdrew our price target prior to its bankruptcy)," updates analyst Ryan Brinkman.

Brinkman acknowledges that both technology and execution risk seem substantially less than was once feared for Tesla, but says expansion into higher volume segments with lower price points seems fraught with greater risk relative to demand, execution, and competition. Valuation appears to be pricing in upside related to expansion into mass-market segments well beyond our volume forecasts for the Model 3, he notes.

While JP's price target sound rather outlandish with shares of Tesla over $1,000, it's actually where the stock was trading hands last November and December just as the pandemic rose to the forefront.