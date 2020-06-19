A key ad agency is advising its clients to join an ad boycott against Facebook (FB +1.4% ) launched by civil rights groups, the WSJ reports.

The agency 360i, a digital-ad firm owned by Dentsu Group (OTCPK:DNTUY -0.7% ), has told clients it supports the boycott called for by groups including the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP, and urged them to pull spending from the social network for July in protest of Facebook's lack of progress on enforcing policies around hate speech and misinformation.

Key clients for 360i include Unilever, Discover Financial Services and McCormick & Co.

The WSJ notes a major marketer is considering suspending its Facebook ads because of the social network's positions; it's looking to dial down spending without seeing a dip in marketing performance.