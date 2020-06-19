A Boeing (BA +0.1% ) engineer who last year lodged an internal ethics complaint alleging problems in development of the 737 MAX has written to a U.S. Senate committee asserting that systemic problems with the jet's design "must be fixed before the 737 MAX is allowed to return to service," the Seattle Times reports.

The letter from whistleblower Curtis Ewbank argues it is not enough for Boeing to only fix the flawed Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, which is known to have brought down the MAX in the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

"Given the numerous other known flaws in the airframe, it will be just a matter of time before another flight crew is overwhelmed by a design flaw known to Boeing and further lives are senselessly lost," Ewbank writes, according to the report.

Ewbank also suggests similar flaws in the flight-control systems may affect the safety of Boeing's coming 777X widebody jet.

Ewbank's letter also reveals he has been interviewed about his concerns by the FBI, which suggests his allegations are under consideration as part of the U.S. Department of Justice probe into what went wrong on the 737 MAX.