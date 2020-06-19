The largest union at General Dynamics' (GD +0.2% ) Bath Iron Works in Maine begins voting on a contract proposal that was unanimously rejected by its negotiating committee, raising the possibility of the first strike in 20 years.

Shipbuilders from Machinists Union Local S6 would see a 9% pay raise over three years under the proposal but are digging in over concessions on subcontracting, work rules and seniority, Defense News reports.

The union's negotiating committee yesterday called the contract offer "garbage" and said a strike is a "distinct possibility," as ~4,300 workers prepare to cast their votes.