Another day, another 50M shares or so of Urban One changing hands.

Class A shares (NASDAQ:UONE) in the Black culture-focused media company are up another 75% today, tagging the $54 mark earlier, with 13.9M shares changing hands so far today.

Meanwhile the nonvoting class D shares (NASDAQ:UONEK), which caught up to its share peer's action earlier in the week, are up 19.7% on 46.7M shares traded so far Friday (vs. an updated average volume of 3.2M shares/day).

The stock's no longer a nano-cap or even a micro-cap, with its market value surging to over $500M in a few days. In just the past five days, shares are up 1,555% .

It seems to be benefiting from a perfect storm of opportunity: Calls to "buy Black" have resulted in new investments in Black-owned and focused businesses in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd, and Urban One has experienced a flood of new retail-investor interest amid the momentum - combined with a generally upbeat market that's talking overall recovery.

Five days on the UONE chart: