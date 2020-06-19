Ford (F +1.8% ) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +1.3% ) expect production to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels at U.S. plants next week.

The return of full shifts arrives amid more reports on pent-up demand from consumers for new and used autos.

"We are pleased to be able to return to our normal operating pattern in the U.S. on Monday — which is sooner than expected — because our workforce and suppliers are able to support,” states Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker.

Both Ford and Fiat have underperformed the broad auto sector over the last six months.