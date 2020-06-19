Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF +2.6% ) has raised over $54M capital after completing second tranche of debt financing, raising in excess of its initial $50M target.

The new capital comprises of $15.7M in senior secured convertible notes and $4M in senior secured term debt, combined with the first $34.4M tranche.

"Since the start of 2020, including these financings, Columbia Care has raised over US$65 million of new capital, minimizing dilution, enhancing our liquidity position, de-risking our outlook and enabling us to execute on our growth strategy," said CEO Nicholas Vita.