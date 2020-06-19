Silver Dollar Resources signed a letter of intent with First Majestic Silver (AG +5.7% ) wherein Silver Dollar has the option to earn an initial 80% interest following the exercise of which it may earn an additional 20% for an aggregate 100% interest in the latter's La Joya Ag-Cu-Au property located in the Mexican Silver Belt.

Silver Dollar will pay AG $1.3M cash over four years, issue shares equal to 19.9% of its then-outstanding common shares within one year. It will incur $1M of exploration expenditures within the first five years, and grant First Majestic a 2% net smelter returns royalty.